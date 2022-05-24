Frauds have done €22 million worth of damage to Croatian economy in last 2 years

Podijeli:







Izvor: N1

The damage caused to the Croatian economy by financial shenanigans over the last two years has exceeded 165 million kuna (€22 million), according to estimates made by the Croatian branch of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE).

The branch on Tuesday presented a comprehensive report on types and models of fraud in the national economy.

The findings are the outcome of a survey which had been forwarded to 3,500 members of the business community in Croatia. who were requested to answer the questions about the shenanigans they were met with while doing business in 2020 and 2021.

According to the poll, a typical Croatian fraudster is a man in his 50s, who has been in the organisation for quite some time and becomes the victim of his scam.

Broken down by the most prevalent types of scams, bribery and corruption account for 31%, while cybercrime accounts for 22%.