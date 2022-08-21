Rimac presents Bugatti W16 Mistral car in California

Podijeli:







Izvor: DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP

Mate Rimac, innovator and founder of the Croatian electric sports car company "Rimac Automobili", presented the first new car designed under the leadership of Bugatti Rimac on Friday at the Car Week in Monterey, California, the Jutarnji List reported on Sunday.

The Bugatti W16 Mistral model was shown to automobile enthusiasts who gathered in that Californian city for Monterey Car Week 2022.

This W16 roadster will definitely be remembered in the 110-year-old history of Bugatti, says the Zagreb-based JL daily newspaper.

W16 Mistral is named after the wind that blows in southern France and it will be a valuable exhibit in car lovers’ garages, said the daily. Bugatti W16 Mistral borrows its core mechanicals from the Chiron,

According to the daily, 99 units of this roadster have already been booked at the price of €5 million.