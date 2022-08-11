Zagreb’s average net salary reaches €1,180 in May

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Pexels/Ilustracija

In May, the average net monthly salary in Croatia's capital Zagreb was 8,863 kuna (€1,180) or 7.4 percent up year-on-year, state agency Hina said citing publicly available data released by the city department for strategic planning and development.

The average net salary on the national level (including Zagreb) calculated by the state statistics bureau, was 7,690 kuna (€1,024), which means that Zagreb’s net salary average was 15 percent higher in May.

The best paid industry was oil and gas extraction, with 15,851 kuna (€2,110), and the lowest paid was in leather manufacturing, with an average net salary of just 4,883 kuna (€650).

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)