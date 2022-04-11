Zagreb’s average monthly wage €150 higher than national average

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Illustracija

The average take-home monthly salary paid in Zagreb in January amounted to 8,528 kuna (€1,130), which is 1,150 kuna (kuna €152) higher than the national average for January of 7,378 kuna (€978).

According to the data provided by the city’s strategic planning department, average monthly pay was 5.5% higher than in January 2021.

Broken down by business activities, the highest average monthly salary was paid to employees in the crude oil and natural gas production sector (13,681 kuna) and the lowest in the leather manufacturing sector, 4,877 kuna.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)