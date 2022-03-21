Zagreb University researchers establish test for SARS-CoV-2 immunity assessment

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

A Zagreb University research team has established a test that enables the measurement of the quantity of antibodies that can neutralise the SARS-CoV-2 virus, creating preconditions for the development, control and application of specific immunoglobulins in COVID-19 treatment in Croatia.

The research team of the Center for Research and Knowledge Transfer in Biotechnology, headed by Beata Halassy, has successfully established a wild-type SARS-CoV-2 neutralisation test, creating conditions for the development, control and application of specific immunoglobulins in the treatment of COVID-19 in Croatia, the University of Zagreb said in a press release.

“This is the most relevant test to assess virus immunity that enables the measurement of the quantity of antibodies capable of preventing the virus from entering our cells, that is, neutralising it,” Zagreb University said.

A paper on the results of the research has been published in “Frontiers in Immunology”, one of the leading immunology journals.

The paper, “Is Better Standardization of Therapeutic Antibody Quality in Emerging Diseases Epidemics Possible?”, is available at https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2022.816159/full.