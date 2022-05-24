Zagreb Stock Exchange: Modest turnover continues

Share:







Source: JOHANNES EISELE / AFP, Ilustracija

Turnover on the Zagreb Stock Exchange was once again modest on Tuesday, with the main indexes falling mildly and the only stock to cross the million kuna mark in turnover was the HT telecommunications company.

The Crobex dropped by 0.17% from Monday to 2,086.80 points and the Crobex10 contracted by 0.27% to 1,242.23 points.

Regular turnover amounted to HRK 4.5 million or about HRK 200,000 more than on Monday.

The HT telecommunications company generated the highest turnover of HRK 1.4 million, with the price of its share increasing by 0.28% to HRK 177.50.

A total of 33 stocks traded today, with 12 of them increasing and 11 decreasing, while ten remained stable in price.

(€1 = HRK 7.534974)