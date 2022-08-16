Zagreb Stock Exchange indices inch up

Share:







Source: Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

The main Zagreb Stock Exchange indices increased on Tuesday, the Crobex by 0.24% to 2,010.86 points and the Crobex10 by 0.17% to 1,198.73 points.

Regular turnover was HRK 9.76 million, 4.6 million more than last Friday. The most traded stock was Podravka, which turned over HRK 5.13 million, closing at HRK 594 per share, down 1%.

Only one other stock crossed the million kuna mark, Valamar Riviera, turning over HRK 1.57 million. It closed at HRK 33.30, up 1.52%. Thirty-three stocks traded today, with 13 gaining and 13 losing in price, while seven were stable.

(€1 = HRK 7.51)