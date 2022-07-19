Zagreb Pride welcomes ruling against two homophobes

Share:







Source: Photo by Raphael Renter on Unsplash

The Zagreb Pride NGO has welcomed a trial court ruling that found two members of an amateur singing group from Gudinci, eastern Croatia, guilty of discrimination because they expelled two other members from the group just because they were gay.

The court fully upheld the complaint by the two gay men and fined the two homophobic members of the group HRK 15,000 (€2,000) each, the NGO said on Tuesday.

This fair outcome was possible thanks to the determination and persistence of the two gay men who would not allow to be humiliated, insulted and discriminated against and reported the case to the police, Zagreb Pride said, adding that it had provided all the necessary legal support.

The NGO called on all LGBTIQ persons who have experienced humiliation, harassment, threats, discrimination, or physical violence to contact them for any legal aid or counselling they may need.