Source: MUP/Ilustracija

Zagreb police on Sunday morning received several reports on bombs allegedly having been planted in a number of shopping malls in the capital.

Police are on the ground, conducting activities to check the veracity of the reports and taking care of citizens’ security, police said.

Bomb sweeps are being conducted at the City Center One East and Garden Mall in the neighbourhood of Dubrava and at the Family Mall in the neighbourhood of Jankomir.

The police said there was no need to panic.