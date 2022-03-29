Zagreb needs to focus on housing, education, and protection against poverty

Share:







Source: Eldar Nazarov / Unsplash

Housing, investing in education institutions and expanding services for citizens at risk of poverty and social exclusion are priorities Zagreb city authorities should focus on, it was heard at a presentation of Zagreb's social image for 2020 and 2021.

The head of the city office for social welfare, health, veterans and disabled persons, Romana Galic, said that new data points to the importance of creating a quality social policy regarding housing, which is the key to preventing social exclusion. The social image points to the importance of expanding welfare services, particularly for children and youth as well as preventing dropping out of school.

Some of the essential measures, cited in the city’s strategy to combat poverty and social exclusion for the period 2021 to 2025, refer to energy price hikes. It is necessary to approach the most vulnerable population with preventative measures, education and energy packages to prevent them from falling into energy poverty.

Galic said the quality of life in Zagreb is of a high standard given the numerous services provided by institutions and civil society organisations however some indicators show that there is room for improvement. She confirmed that the city plans to build public housing and her office has applied for funds for the most vulnerable to resolve housing issues.

The social image has been prepared for 20 years now and represents one of the strategic documents that are important for social planning and evaluation. It shows the situation and challenges in nine areas: population, household and family, housing, education, employment and unemployment, economic indicators, healthcare, welfare and co-financing projects and programs.