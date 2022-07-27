Zagreb mayor: We want to cooperate with Mainz on green transition

Share:







Source: Jurica Galoic/PIXSELL

Zagreb Mayor, Tomislav Tomasevic, on Wednesday held talks with a delegation of the German city of Mainz, led by Mayor Michael Ebling, focusing on cities' adaptation to extreme climate conditions and development of new renewable energy sources.

The German delegation, which also included businesspeople, visited Zagreb on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the two cities’ agreement on cooperation.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Tomasevic said that the green transition was one of the biggest challenges in all European cities in the context of climate change and extreme temperatures this summer.

Apart from the green and energy transition, the meeting between the delegations of Zagreb and Mainz also focused on the so-called models of civic energy.

“This is about encouraging the use of renewable sources of energy owned by citizens. Such a model exists in Mainz, where there are foundations and funds facilitating energy transition by citizens. This is politically important to us and we would like to see it also in Zagreb,” the Zagreb mayor said.

Tomasevic and Ebling discussed economic and cultural cooperation, IT sector development, modernization of the public transportation system and Zagreb’s post-earthquake reconstruction.

Mainz is ready to help Zagreb with the post-earthquake reconstruction and is willing to provide a modest contribution to its reconstruction as a token of solidarity, Ebling said. He noted that Mainz, too, was experiencing the consequences of climate change and heat waves, as evidenced by the fact that the river passing through the city has almost dried up.

Before leaving Zagreb on Thursday, the German delegation will also visit Zagreb’s ZICER enterprise centre at the Zagreb Trade Fair Centre.

Ebling said the meeting discussed possibilities of investment in startup businesses. Zagreb City Assembly chair Josko Klisovic said there was a lot of political will the two sides wanted to transform into concrete projects to promote their cooperation.