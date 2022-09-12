Zagreb mayor: We only found out from media about SDP ending our coalition

Share:







Source: N1

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said on Monday that he had found out from the media about the decision of the Social Democratic Party's (SDP) branch in Zagreb to terminate its coalition agreement with his green-left We Can! platform, adding he would "not allow anyone to blackmail him."

“Only yesterday did the president of the Zagreb SDP (Viktor) Gotovac call me to inform me about the reasons for the unilateral termination of our partnership, which is not right,” Tomasevic told the press at the City Assembly.

Asked whether he wanted to continue talks with the SDP, even though it had terminated the coalition agreement, Tomasevic said he did not want to be drawn into an intra-party conflict.

“I will not allow anyone to blackmail or use me for intra-party confrontations,” he said, adding that in the meantime he had also spoken with SDP leader Pedja Grbin. He said that after everything that had happened over the past two days, he actually did “not know what the city branch of the SDP wants, because that changes every day”.

Tomasevic also responded to SDP’s accusations about poor communication between coalition partners, pointing out that in the first six months they had held regular, multi-hour meetings with the SDP, after which things came to a halt.

“We said publicly that we were ready to talk with the SDP about revising the (coalition) agreement. Those talks never occurred because the city branch of the SDP never initiated them,” Tomasevic said.