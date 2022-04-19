Zagreb mayor supports minister’s plan to step up post-quake reconstruction

Share:







Source: Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said on Tuesday that he supported a five-point plan to step up the post-earthquake reconstruction, presented by the new Construction Minister, Ivan Paladina, on 14 April.

“We welcome these five points because they are in substance what we have been advocating since we came to power (in the City of Zagreb),” said the mayor.

Tomasevic declined to comment on media reports on the previous career and the declaration of assets of Minister Paladina and on the media questioning if Paladina was a good choice for this position.

“I have never delved into personnel choices,” said the mayor.

Commenting on the city authorities’ insistence on the reconstruction of private houses and property, Tomasevic said he could not see any reason why substitute family houses can be built in the quake-hit Banovina region and not in Zagreb.

Deputy Mayor Luka Korlaet said he wanted to believe that Paladina had the competencies for the ministerial position he now held.

Korlaet said that a bottleneck in the post-quake reconstruction process is partly in the construction ministry and partly in public procurement advertised by the Reconstruction Fund.

Some 70 buildings are undergoing reconstruction which they are are conducting on their own, he added.

Tomasevic informed the press that the city authorities had been provided with 7.5 million kuna (€1 million) in grants to set up 1.4 megawatt solar panels on public institutions as support under a Norwegian financial mechanism.