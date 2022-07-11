Zagreb mayor: €53.3m needed for kindergartens in the next two years

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said on Monday that the city authorities will build 13 new and expand eight existing kindergartens in the next two years, for which approximately 400 million kuna (€53.3million) will be allocated.

Tomasevic attended the start of construction of a new kindergarten in Odranski Obrez and said that Zagreb is continuing to expand its kindergarten capacities and that there would be room for all Zagreb children by the end of his term in office.

Projects worth 555 million kuna

The City has submitted 21 projects with a total value of 555 million kuna to the tender from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to co-finance the construction of kindergartens.

”This refers to the construction of 13 new kindergartens and upgrading eight more. However, we can only get 25 percent from EU funds, so a little less than 140 million kuna, and we have to finance the rest from the city budget,” he said.

If the city wants to build additional kindergartens it cannot pay 500 million kuna for the stay-at-home parent scheme at the same time, warned Tomasevic.

In addition to the 400 million kuna for kindergartens, another 100 million kuna will be allocated to co-finance the renovation of cultural, educational, and health institutions, he added.

Investment in solar power plants

Ahead of Tuesday’s session of the City Assembly, Tomasevic announced the establishment of a new city company – Zagrebacki Suncani Krovovi d.o.o., which will deal with the installation of solar power plants on public buildings.

“The investment is worth 75 million kuna, and it is crucial for Zagreb to start the green transition.

“Solar power plants will reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent,” said the mayor.

Deputy Mayor Danijela Dolenec referred to the High Administrative Court judgement on the stay-at-home parent scheme and said that the court had adopted the city authority’s arguments.

Budgetary resources must be focused on a universal approach so that all children are included in preschool education, said the deputy mayor.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)