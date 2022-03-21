Zagreb Mayor: City administration wants to increase number of trees by 20%

Share:







Source: Photo by Михаил Павленко on Unsplash

On the occasion of International Forest Day, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic on Monday took part in a reforestation drive in the city's Maksimir Park, saying that the city administration wanted to increase the number of trees in the city's parks by 20%.

“This year, we have stepped up our efforts compared to last year and I believe that we will achieve that goal by the end of our term,” the mayor said at the event, held to plant saplings on the first day of the spring.

The drive was organised by the public institution “Maksimir” in cooperation with the Faculty of Forestry.

Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac and Economy and Sustainable Development Minister Tomislav Coric also attended the event.