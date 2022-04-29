Zagreb included in European cities’ climate neutrality mission

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The City of Zagreb is the only Croatian city selected to participate in a European Union mission for 100 climate neutral and smart cities until 2030, the European Commission said in a decision that was published by the Zagreb City authorities on Thursday.

A total of 377 European cities applied for the project and 12% of the EU population lives in the cities selected to participate. The mission is one of five EU missions dealing with the global challenges related to adapting to climate change, renewing the oceans and waters, healthy soil and combatting cancer.

A total of €360 million has been allocated for the project from the Horizon Europe programme 2022 – 2023 to set the innovations needed to achieve climate neutrality by 2030.

The focus is on clean mobility, energy efficiency and green urban planning.

The selected cities will be able to use consulting and assistance via a special platform, NetZeroCities, as well as additional finances and financing opportunities and have the possibility to join large innovation activities and pilot projects. The mission also provides opportunities for networking and exchanging examples of good practice as well as motivating citizens’ participation.

The selected cities will prepare climate contracts for cities which will include a general plan to achieve climate neutrality in all sectors, for example energy, buildings, waste management and traffic, as well as the related investment plan.

The process will include citizens, research organisations and the private sector. Clear and visible obligations cities have agreed to in the contracts will enable cooperation with the EU, national and regional bodies and, most importantly, with their own citizens in an effort to achieve the ambitious objectives.

Seventy-five percent of EU citizens live in cities. They account for more than 65% of the world’s energy consumption and generate more than 70% of CO2 emissions. It is therefore important for cities to be eco-systems for experimenting and innovation so they can help others in their transition to climate neutrality by 2050.

The missions are a novelty in the Horizon Europe programme and they support the European Commission’s priorities, including the European Green Deal, A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan, An Economy that Works for People, and the New European Bauhaus.