Zagreb court sentences 7 members of Serb paramilitary forces for 1991 war crimes

Source: Shutterstock

Zagreb County Court on Thursday sentenced seven members of a Serb paramilitary group to a total of 95 years in jail for atrocities committed in 1991 in the areas of Zamlaca and Struga Banska around the town of Dvor near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina, state agency Hina reported.

They were all tried in absentia.

Five of them – Predrag Orlovic, Milan Begovic, Predrag Korizma, Nenad Korizma, and Pero Krnjeta – received 15 years each, while the remaining two defendants – Jan Jankovic and Nedjeljko Pasic – were sentenced to 10 years in jail.

They were found guilty of torture of local civilians, which included beatings, humiliation, and use as human shields. In the process, four civilians were killed and several more were injured in July 1991.