Zagreb average monthly pay for June €1,200

Source: N1/Ilustracija

The average net monthly salary for June paid by legal entities in Zagreb was 8,989 kuna (€1,200), an increase of 8.2 percent over June 2021, according to the city department for strategic planning and development.

The national average take-home pay for June was 7,711 kuna (€1,024).

In Zagreb, the highest average net salary for June was paid in financial service activities, excluding insurance and pension funds, amounting to 14,972 kuna (€1,990), while the lowest was paid in the leather manufacturing industry, 4,967 kuna (€660).

The average gross monthly salary for June paid by legal entities in Zagreb was 12,583 kuna (€1,670), up 9.1 percent on the year.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)