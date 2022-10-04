Zadar Airport welcomes its millionth passenger this year

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Sidharth Bhatia

Zadar Airport on Tuesday welcomed its millionth passenger this year, for the first time in its 54-year-long history.

The millionth passenger, Belgian Julie Fisser, arrived on a Ryanair flight from Brussels. The airport’s director Josip Klismanic presented her with gifts and two return tickets from Zadar to a destination of her choosing, state agency Hina reported.

“On 31 August we achieved the results from the record-breaking 2019, and now we have recorded our millionth passenger for the first time. We are happy and proud to have achieved this under the present circumstances,” Klismanic said.