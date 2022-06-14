WWF Adria to MEPs: Gas and nuclear power are not sustainable energy sources

Share:







Source: JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP

The WWF Adria, a member of the World Wildlife Fund, on Tuesday called on Croatian members of the European Parliament to reject a proposal for including natural gas and nuclear energy among sustainable forms of energy, describing them as "obsolete and harmful."

“The inflation crisis in Europe has been caused by gas and the EU wants to promote it as a sustainable source of energy. By doing so, it additionally encourages its consumption, which will only worsen the already bad situation,” WWF Adria executive director Natasa Kalauz said.

She added that energy obtained from renewable sources was cheaper than gas, which would enable European households to financially benefit from a faster transition to wind and solar energy as well as other green technologies.

However, the EU is preparing the signing of a list of ‘green’ investments that will become part of the EU taxonomy, a document serving as a guide to investors for sustainable investments. Natural gas and nuclear energy could be included in that list.

“That decision would redirect billions of euros to unsustainable energy sources, which would mean additional gas bill increases,” WWF Adria said in a statement.

This is why the #StopFakeGreen campaign has been launched, calling on European Parliament members to vote, at a plenary session in July, against including gas and nuclear energy in the EU taxonomy.

The proposal to classify gas and nuclear energy as ecologically sustainable energy sources has already been rejected by the EP’s committees on the environment, public health and food safety and on economic and monetary policy.

The WWF and other European environmental organizations believe the high emissions generated by gas and radioactive waste are neither green nor sustainable and call on citizens to sign their petition that is part of the #StopFakeGreen campaign.