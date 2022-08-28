WWF: 17% of Europeans face high risk of water scarcity by 2050

Share:







The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) association has warned recently that as much as 17% of Europe's population faces a high risk of water scarcity by 2050, and although our region has a low risk, any drastic change on the continent can affect the local economy.

“As Europe reels from historic heatwaves, droughts and record low river levels, a new analysis by WWF estimates that 17% of the continent’s people and 13% of its GDP could face high to extreme water scarcity risks by 2050 – unless urgent action is taken by governments and businesses to boost the resilience of societies and economies, particularly through Nature-based Solutions,” says the WWF.

The new analysis – using the climate and socio-economic scenarios in WWF’s Water Risk Filter tool – shows Europe will be even more prone to droughts and water scarcity, providing a clear picture of the most-at-risk regions.

According to a press release, Greece, for instance, is among the countries facing the highest risk, and 82% of its population could face high or extreme risks of water scarcity by 2050.

“Healthy rivers will be key to building resilience and adapting to the impacts of climate change. But 60% of Europe’s rivers are currently unhealthy, despite the EU Water Framework Directive’s legal obligation to protect and restore Europe’s freshwater bodies and ensure all achieve good status by 2027.”

When it comes to the Adria region, the WWF says that countries in that region face very low or low risks. However, any drastic change on the continent can eventually affect the economies in the countries of the Adria region.