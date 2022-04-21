WRC Croatia Rally starts

Share:







Source: Luka Stanzl/PIXSELL

The World Rally Championship WRC Croatia Rally, one of the biggest sporting events to take place in the country this year, officially started on Thursday, with the ceremonial start in front of the National and University Library in Zagreb.

The 2nd edition of WRC Croatia Rally is held from 21 to 24 April, when the world’s best rally drivers will compete in 20 speed tests through five Croatian counties, covering 292 kilometres, while the total route is 1,642 km long.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

“The government is pleased to support and sponsor this competition, and we will do so in the future as well,” Plenkovic said, noting that Croatia and the Croatian tourism industry would benefit from this world attraction.

Sixty-six crews have applied for the rally, including eight from Croatia, and 11 new hybrid Rally1 cars will be competing in the championship.

It is expected that over 300,000 spectators will watch Croatia Rally live.