World Suicide Prevention Day: Croatia saw an increase in suicides in 2021

Source: Shutterstock

Croatia had 572 suicides in 2021, an increase from 566 in 2020, despite the general decreasing trend since 1999, state news agency Hina said on Friday citing data released by the Interior Ministry.

Speaking to Hina on Friday ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, marked on 10 September, the head of the Croatian association of mental health organizations, Tin Pongrac, expressed concern about the number of suicides in Croatia. The Croatian Public Health Institute says that suicide is among the leading causes of death from injury in Croatia.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, last year, suicide was committed by 125 women and 447 men. The largest number of suicides were committed in the area covered by the Zagreb Police Department (116) and the least in Dubrovnik-Neretva County (8). Nearly 40 percent of suicides (225) were committed by people aged over 65 years, while seven suicides and over 60 attempted suicides were registered among minors under 18.

Pongrac called for the adoption of a national suicide and depression prevention plan, saying that such plans have helped to considerably reduce the suicide rate in many EU countries. He also proposed establishing a national suicide and depression prevention center to provide the necessary support and monitor the implementation of the plan.

World Suicide Prevention Day aims to raise awareness of this problem and highlights the need to help, especially in light of the psychological consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. An estimated 700,000 people commit suicide every year.