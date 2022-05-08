World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day marked in Croatia

Share:







Source: ilustracija: Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

The Croatian Red Cross is marking World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day actively, by helping to remedy the consequences of the devastating earthquakes in the Banovina region and assisting Ukrainian refugees.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, observed on 8 May, marks the beginning of Red Cross Week, when various activities are undertaken to acquaint the citizens with the operation of the Croatian Red Cross and its 131 local organisations.

“The past years and months have witnessed many crises that spared no one and hit the most vulnerable groups the worst – from the COVID pandemic to climate change to humanitarian emergencies to earthquakes and the escalation of conflicts,” said Robert Markt, Executive President of the Croatian Red Cross.

He said that hundreds of volunteers were assisting Ukrainian refugees on a daily basis as well as helping earthquake victims in the Banovina region.

The provision of care for Ukrainian refugees is currently the biggest and most challenging operation of the Croatian Red Cross, involving 100 of its local organisations across the country.

“Nearly 10,000 Ukrainians are currently registered in the Red Cross system and most of them have applied for our assistance. These are mainly women and children, and in addition to food, hygiene products, clothing and footwear, they often also need psychosocial support,” Markt said.

The Red Cross is opening a Centre for Intergenerational Support in Petrinja on Sunday, consisting of specially equipped containers where various activities will be organised as part of psychosocial support for earthquake victims, in particular children and the elderly. It will be the first such centre in Croatia.