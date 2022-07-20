World Bank earmarks additional $750m in loans for Bosnia

Share:







Source: Pixabay

Over the next five years, the World Bank will make $750 million available to Bosnia and Herzegovina through loans intended for the implementation of reforms and recovery from the consequences of the Covid pandemic, the bank said on Wednesday.

The World Bank adopted a framework for partnerships with Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 2022-26 period which foresees support for a sustainable recovery from the impact of the pandemic, as well as the reforms necessary to create new jobs and an inclusive and green economy.

“The loans will be approved based on assessments of the country’s needs, but will also depend on progress in the implementation of reforms… The unstable regional and global environment requires reforms and institutional changes which will make the economy of Bosnia and Herzegovina more resilient to internal and external shocks,” the bank said in a press release.

The earmarked funds are intended to increase inclusive employment in the private sector, improve service provision, as well as provide assistance to Bosnia in order to increase its resilience to climate change. This framework also includes gender issues, namely “the removal of structural barriers that limit economic opportunities for women and other vulnerable groups.”

Bosnia currently has $551 million available through World Bank loans.