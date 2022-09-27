Workers’ Front organising protest rally outside HDZ head office on Friday

Share:







Source: N1

The parliamentary opposition Workers' Front party has invited citizens to a protest rally outside the head office of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) in Zagreb on Friday to demand the nationalisation of the INA oil and gas company and the adoption of a law determining the origin of property.

The Workers’ Front said in a statement on Tuesday that they would demand the appointment of workers’ representatives on the INA Supervisory Board and full transparency of business.

It called for the adoption of a law on the origin of property that would allow the Tax Authority to freeze the assets of “all politicians, tycoons and capitalists who cannot prove their origin.”

It demanded that Croatia withdraw from international trade agreements over which disputes are pending before international corporate courts because “arbitration proceedings favour corporations at the expense of public finances.”

The demands also include a quarterly calculation of basic living costs to set minimum wages and pensions, the urgent reconstruction of housing damaged in the earthquakes two years ago, the restoration of the right to abortion in the Constitution and the suspension of the new Maritime Domain Act.

“This is a protest of all of us who have had enough of legalised systemic corruption. Hate speech, conspiracy theories, nationalism and religious extremism are not welcome because that is not a future that we want,” the Workers’ Front said.