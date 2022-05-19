Work starts on Strategy for Digital Croatia until 2030

Share:







Source: Photo by Benjamin Dada on Unsplash

The Central State Office for the Development of Digital Society has launched work on a strategy for digital Croatia for the period until 2030 in cooperation with the Deloitte consultancy, the deadline for its completion being December 2022.

The contract with Deloitte was signed and the first meeting of the expert task force to make a draft strategy was held in mid-May.

The value of the contract is just over 610,800 kuna (€81,200), including VAT, and the contract is financed with funds under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the Central State Office for the Development of Digital Society said.

The strategy will define a vision for the digital transformation of Croatia’s society and economic sector, as well as the related goals, priorities, key indicators of success and target indicator values.

The work on the strategy requires the cooperation of a large number of stakeholders, from government bodies and the academic community to the private sector, the Office said.

The draft strategy will cover national and EU strategic goals and priorities that will serve as the basis for defining measures in individual areas – digital transition of the economy, digitalisation of the public administration and judiciary, development of broadband communication networks, and development of digital competencies and digital jobs, the Office said.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)