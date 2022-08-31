Women’s right group condemns latest murder, warns of increase in femicide cases

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

A women's rights group "strongly condemned" the murder of a woman in the town of Novska on Wednesday, who was killed by her husband, and called for more awareness about the "concerning increase in femicide" which they said should be taken seriously, adding that "the entire society is responsible for gender-based violence."

The B.a.b.e. NGO’s statement came after a 39-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed to death by her 54-year-old husband at her clothing store in Novska on Wednesday morning. The husband proceeded to commit suicide before local police got to him. Local media reported that the man had been convicted of another murder in 1994 in which he killed a man, and had spent years behind bars for that crime.

“Throughout 2021, 14 women have been killed in Croatia, but by August of this year already 12 were killed. In almost all of the cases, the victims were killed by men close to them, most often their former or current intimate partners,” the NGO told state news agency Hina.

“According to unofficial sources,” Hina continued, “the latest murder was preceded by a number of domestic disputes and the victim had reported her partner for threatening to kill her some 20 days ago.”

The police had held the man in custody following the report. However, the local prosecutors in Sisak decided to release him, issuing a restraining order instructing the man to stay at least 50 meters away from his wife, and not to contact her.

“The increase in femicide cases should be taken seriously, and all competent bodies, media and the public should be educated and sensitized to the problem, so that they can fight together against gender-based violence,” B.a.b.e. told Hina.