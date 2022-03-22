Wizz Air relaunches fifteen routes from three Bosnian airports

Share:







Source: John MACDOUGALL / AFP/ilustracija

Budapest-based low-cost carrier Wizz Air has announced relaunching of fifteen routes from three airports in Bosnia and Herzegovina to the destinations across Europe this spring.

New routes will be added to the current timetable end of March and beginning of April from Wizz Air bases in Tuzla and Sarajevo as well as the Banja Luka airport.

The company will reconnect Banja Luka with the Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg airport, while new flights have been announced from Turla to Billund, Friedrichshafen, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Gothenburg Landvetter, Nuremberg and Stockholm Skavsta.

Sarajevo will reconnect with Billund, Paris Beauvais, Cologne, Brussels Charleroi, Frankfurt Hahn, Malmo, Goethenburg Landvetter and Oslo Sandefjord Torp.