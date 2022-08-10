Winnetou Weekend festival with viewing of Perseid meteor shower

Share:







Source: Michał Mancewicz on Unsplash

The traditional Winnetou Weekend festival, with a Wild West-style film and music programme, will take place in the town of Fuzine, 40 kilometres east of the northern Adriatic city of Rijeka, from 12 to 14 August.

The animated film Minions, the Rise of Gru will be screened on Friday evening in an outdoor cinema in the cowboy village of Roswell, Fuzine Town Council announced.

The following evening is scheduled for viewing the Perseid meteor shower, popularly known as the Tears of St. Lawrence, which will be preceded by a thematic lecture “Asteroids and comets – enigmatic space travellers.”

Three telescopes will be set up to observe the meteor shower under the expert guidance of astronomers. A music program with a campfire and gastronomic offering will also be available.

On the last day of the Winnetou Weekend, a cowboy evening will be held with a performance by the Croatian bluegrass band Sarah & The Romans and DJ Rabbit.

The cowboy village of Roswell was created for the purpose of filming a trilogy about Winnetou, a fictional Apache chief created by German novelist Karl May.