Walk for Freedom held in Rijeka

Source: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

Several hundred people took part in a Walk for Freedom event in Rijeka on Friday evening, and during the march through the centre of the seaport, they carried banners with messages advocating women's rights and human rights in the broadest sense.

After the pro-choice protest, some of the participants commented on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling which on Friday removed American women’s constitutional right to abortion.

They said this ruling would have an impact on the whole world.

Jelena Androic, one of the activists, said that conservative forces in Croatia were now looking forward to the deliberalization of the abortion legislation in the country.

She described the current situation in Croatia as worse than four years ago.

“We are for freedom as freedom is life,” she said.

The two deputy mayors of Rijeka took part in the event.