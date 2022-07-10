Vukovar-Srebrenica ultramarathon runners arrive at their destination

Share:







Source: F.Z/N1

The four runners who started their ultramarathon in Vukovar on 6 July, arrived in Srebrenica on Sunday, after they covered a 227-kilometre-long distance to come to this eastern Bosnian town and honour the victims of the 1995 genocide.

The ultramarathon consisted of the sections connecting the towns where Serb forces committed atrocities in the 1990s.

The runners – Dusko Strbac, Boban Pantovic, Robert Kasumovic and Drazen Cucic – started their endeavour at Ovcara outside Vukovar.

After that, they ran via Vinkovci and entered Bosnia and Herzegovina in the city of Brcko, and proceeded to Janja and Zvornik before they reached Srebrenica.

Drazen Cucic, a resident of Osijek, said in Srebrenica that their basic message is “tolerance, co-existence, and unity”.

The 11th edition of the ultramarathon was organised by the council of ethnic Bosniaks in Zagreb under the auspices of Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and two members of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s presidency: Sefik Dzaferovic and Zeljko Komsic.

The central commemoration of the 27th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide will be held on Monday.