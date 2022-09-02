Volume of Croatia’s wheat production to go 1.5 pct up in 2022

Share:







Source: Photo by rajeev ramdas on Unsplash

Croatia's production of wheat in 2022 is likely to reach 976,000 tons, or 1.5 percent up from 2021, the state news agency Hina said on Friday citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau.

This year, wheat is being cultivated on 160,000 hectares, and the expected yield per hectare is 6.1 tons. Apart from wheat, the production of barley in Croatia has also increased.

Barley was sown on 61,000 hectares, and its expected yield is 5.1 tonnes per hectare. Thus this year’s barley production in Croatia is estimated to be 311,000 tonnes, or 1.6 percent up year-on-year. Croatia’s production of oilseed rape in 2022 is estimated to fall 8.2 percent to 67,000 tonnes.

According to estimates, production of oat in 2022 will be down by 1.7 percent, to reach 58,000 tons.

Neither Hina nor the statistics bureau offered any explanation for these changes.