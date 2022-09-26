US Treasury Department sanctions Bosnia’s state prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic

Share:







Source: N1

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Diana Kajmakovic, a state prosecutor in Bosnia and Herzegovina, for being responsible for or complicit in "corruption or the undermining of democratic processes or institutions" in the Western Balkans, the Treasury Department said Monday.

“Diana Kajmakovic has continued to undermine democracy and the rule of law in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said the Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson. “Today’s designation reinforces the United States’ commitment to a stable and prosperous Bosnia and Herzegovina by targeting an individual who has played a central role in enabling corruption in the country.”

The BiH State Prosecutor’s Office was established with a number of objectives including ensuring respect for human rights and the rule of law in the country,the US Department of Treasury said. Its work is carried out according to the constitution and laws of BiH and requires that prosecutors perform their duties without favor, bias, or prejudice. The independence of the BiH judicial system is a prerequisite to the rule of law.

“Despite these obligations to avoid prosecutorial malfeasance, Diana Kajmakovic is a brazenly corrupt BiH state prosecutor with links to criminal organizations. As part of a larger crackdown on organized crime and narcotics trafficking in BiH, investigators analyzed private conversations conducted via encrypted messaging applications. Criminals in these encrypted conversations mentioned Kajmakovic, who worked on some of the investigations concerning this activity. In support of narcotics traffickers and other criminals, Kajmakovic helped hide evidence, prevent prosecution, and otherwise assist criminal activity in exchange for personal gain. She also attempted to block an investigation into her apparent criminal affiliates,” said the Treasury Department’s announcement.

As a result these actions, all property and interests in property of the designated individual that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC.