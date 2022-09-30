US Senator Jeanne Shaheen will observe Bosnia’s October 2 elections

Share:







Source: N1

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen announced that she will travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina as an election observer for the OSCE.

General elections in Bosnia are set for Sunday.

“I look forward to returning to the Western Balkans at a pivotal moment for Europe. Affirming U.S. support to our partners in the Balkans is especially critical as we experience the most precarious military crisis in Europe since World War II,” said Shaheen, who is the Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s panel on Europe.

Shaheen will also travel to Albania where she will meet with Afghan refugees.

“Together we can and will address our shared security challenges,” she said.