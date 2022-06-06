US sanctions two more BiH officials who ‘threatened the stability of the region’

Share:







The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control has added by its latest decision two more Bosnian officials, Marinko Cavara and Alen Seranic, to the list of sanctioned individuals who, as the decision says, “threatened the stability of the region by undermining the Dayton Peace Accords and democratic processes or institutions.”

Cavara currently serves as the President of Bosnia’s Federation entity (FBiH), while Seranic is the health minister in the government of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska entity.

The decision was made in accordance with the Executive Order 14033 signed by President Joe Biden in 2021.

According to the statement, today’s action “reinforces the United States’ commitment to promoting accountability in the Western Balkans, including for those officials who undermine democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans and thereby threaten the peace, stability, and prosperity of their countries.”

“Marinko Cavara and Alen Seranic have each sought to pursue ethnonationalist and political agendas at the expense of the democratic institutions and citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.

“Today’s action demonstrates the United States’ steadfast commitment to the stability and prosperity of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” he added.

The Treasury Department recalled that the Dayton Peace Accords was a “hard-won achievement following a war that took an estimated 100,000 lives in the country.”

“The Dayton Peace Accords, which include the present-day constitution of BiH, continue to be the basis for BiH’s structure of government. Twenty-seven years later, BiH continues to face challenges from those who manipulate their positions of power, including in favor of their own personal or political interests. As established in the Dayton Peace Accords, BiH consists of two entities: the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (FBiH) and the Republika Srpska (RS),” it added.

Recently, the US Treasury Department sanctioned former Bosnian Chief Prosecutor Gordana Tadic and MP Asim Sarajlic after it extended sanctions on Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb politician and imposed sanctions on a Bosnian media outlet.