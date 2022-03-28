Up to €173m will necessary in scenario that Croatia cares for 20,000 refugees

Share:







Source: N1 / F.Z.

The Jutarnji List daily on Monday commented on recent estimates presented by Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic that in the scenario that Croatia should care for 20,000 refugees, this would cost 1.3 billion kuna annually provided that the refugees exercise all the rights they are entitled to.

There are now roughly 10,000 Ukrainians who have found refuge in Croatia since fleeing the war in their country.

Croatia has undertaken to care for 20,000 refugees from that eastern European country.

According to rough estimates prepared by the Interior Ministry, the daily costs per refugee are 143 kuna (€19). This average is calculated from the average costs for the adult and for the underage refugee.

Of the 10,409 registered refugees, 50% are women and 40% are children. The daily outlay from the state budget for all of them stands now at 1.44 million kuna (€199,000).

The structure of covered costs includes accommodation costs, healthcare, kindergarten and school attendance, one-off grants, as well as transport costs.

Two thirds of the costs go for accommodation.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)