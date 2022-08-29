United Media bringing the International Emmy Awards competition to Dubrovnik

Share:







Source: United Grupa

Nova TV is hosting a semi-final judging round of the prestigious International Emmy® Awards for the first time in the region

United Media, the media arm of United Group and the leading multi-play telecom and media provider in south-east Europe, has been selected by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to be part of the selection process of the International Emmy® Awards.

The selection process for the International Emmy® Awards is a long procedure with judging panels meeting in various locations around the world. The final nominees for the 15 categories will be announced in September and the winners will be revealed at the 50th ‘International Emmy® Awards’ ceremony which will be held on November 21st, 2022 in New York.

For the first time in the region, on September 14th in Dubrovnik, Nova TV, as a part of United Media, will host a semi-final judging round for one category of the universally acclaimed awards.

Commenting on this prestigious invitation, Aleksandra Subotic, Chief Executive Officer of United Media said that “our company’s participation in the process of selecting nominees for the ‘International Emmy® Awards’ comes as a recognition of our expertise in the field and confirms once more our leading position in the Southeast Europe media market. As one of the strongest production companies in the area, creative excellence, high production standards and ongoing investment in top quality television content are nurtured in all our markets.”

Drazen Mavric CEO of Nova TV, the most watched Croatian channel said: ” being a leader, in a dynamic industry that is constantly and rapidly changing, is a big responsibility. Participating in the selection process of the ‘International Emmy® Awards’ is for us a manifestation that our value adding role is recognized internationally .“

Victoriya Boklag, Chief Executive Officer and Vice President Marketing and Media of United Group and the member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences added that “we are honoured by the invitation of the Academy for United Media to play an important role in this prestigious competition. We are delighted to be the hosts of the top global and regional professionals, bringing together a unique combination of talent and expertise to beautiful Dubrovnik”.

United Media is the production leader at regional level, while enjoying considerable penetration on a global level through more than 40,000 hours of original content delivered to more than 50 television channels each year reaching out to a market of more than 40 million people.