United Group announces €2bn investment in Greece

Share:







Source: Dimitris Papamitsos / Greek Prime Minister’s Office

The leading telecom and media company in Southeast Europe, United Group, continues its long-term investments in the infrastructure and digital future of the countries it operates in. It plans to invest 2 billion Euro in Greece up to 2027 to upgrade its telecoms infrastructure, the office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, Reuters reported.

At a meeting with United Group representatives, Prime Minister Mitsotakis said that the announced investments are proof of the confidence that local but also international investors have in the potential of Greece, adding that “2022 is going to be a record year in terms of attracting foreign investment into the country”.

As a leader in this investment cycle, the United Group presented its plan for the period up to 2027 which includes upgrading new technology telecommunications infrastructure, along with continued successful cooperation with Greek state institutions.

“I think the excellent work that has been done from the Ministry of Digital Transformation as well as the funds available from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) are supporting these types of investments,” said the Prime Minister, noting that the United Group is providing a stepping stone towards the digitization of public services, which is one of Greek Government’s priorities in the digital transformation of the economy and society.

The United Group has already invested 1.5 billion Euro in the acquisition of the Wind Hellas and Nova companies.

Since the first day that we came to Greece we declared that our investment is not only for here and for now because, what the United Group has always been working on are long-term relationships, said United Group CEO Victoriya Boklag.

Now we are happy to make the announcement that we will be investing further €2 billion in the course of five years in order to meet the next generation’s needs for digital services. Greece is a very important country for our company and we are doing our best to deliver top quality products to its individual and business users, added Boklag.

The United Group’s successful and long-term operations in Greece are one of the key factors in its economic and social prosperity and the announced investments of 2 billion Euro will significantly improve Greece’s position in international communications, said Nikos Stathopoulos, the Chairman of Europe at BC Partners, investment company which is a majority owner of the United Group.

All those present at the meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis concluded that the United Group acted as the most serious player in the digital transformation of Greece, whose services and business model based on future technologies, innovations and the highest quality user experience „the Greek public has been waiting for decades“.

N1 Television is part of the United Group.