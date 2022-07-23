Union says Plenkovic’s comment on wages flagrantly disparages doctors’ work

Share:







Source: N1

The Croatian Doctors' Union (HLS) on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic over his statement about physicians being among the better-paid public employees, adding that he made grossly disparaging comments about their work.

Asked about reports that a thousand doctors in Croatia had handed in their resignations, PM Plenkovic said on Friday that he did not know about it, adding that doctors were among the better-paid public employees in Croatia.

“The only ones that perhaps have a higher salary are air traffic controllers, who are complaining about HRK 50,000. A stressful job. Come on,” he said. The PM underscored that the government had increased salaries in health care in general and that he didn’t know when someone would be satisfied.

The trade union today also criticised Health Minister Vili Beros for failing to update the premier about the problems in the public healthcare system, while this union has not yet been given any opportunity to meet with PM Plenkovic to notify him about the status of doctors.

The union says that the high monthly salaries of hospital doctors were the consequence of their overtime which they do to keep the system functional.

The HLS reiterates its demand to be awarded again the status of a representative trade union, which it lost with the adoption of the relevant law eight years ago.

On Friday evening, the Croatian Medical Chamber (HLK) hit back at Prime Minister Plenkovic over his comment on doctors’ salaries, adding that Plenkovic and Minister Beros should be held accountable for the shortage of specialist doctors, poor management of the hospital system, “irrational public procurement in the healthcare system” and long waiting lists.

HLK accuses Plenkovic of having intentionally kept silent about the fact that the examples of high salaries of some doctors, revealed in media, were actually the result of their overtime work with even 150 or 200 extra hours a month.