Ukrainian refugees leave Medjugorje as Bosnia still limits their stay to 30 days

Source: N1

The first group of Ukrainian refugees who had arrived to Bosnia's southern pilgrimage town of Medjugorje in the wake of Russia's invasion were forced to leave town after their legally allowed maximum stay of 30 days expired.

Unlike many other countries across Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina did not change its regulations limiting temporary residency for Ukrainian nationals to a maximum of 30 days.

The head of the local tourist board, Davor Ljubic, said that 21 Ukrainian women and children have left Medjugorje already and are currently on their way to Poland. Last month, the tourist board invited Ukrainian refugees to come to Medjugorje and take accommodation there, with around 300 people arriving in the meantime.

Located in the southern Herzegovina region mainly populated by Catholic Croats, the town shot to global fame after six local children reported seeing an apparition of St. Mary just outside of town in 1981.

Although not formally sanctioned by the Catholic Church, the site became popular with Catholic pilgrims from all over the world, turning Medjugorje into a boom town thanks to the hospitality industry which sprang up to service incoming travelers. The apparition itself, which is claimed to still visit the original witnesses on a regular basis, has been dubbed the Queen of Peace.

Ljubic said that the Ukrainians were disappointed, as they were hoping to stay until the war in their country ceased, Croatian state agency Hina said.

Three weeks ago, Bosnia’s Minister for Civilian Affairs, Ankica Gudeljevic, petitioned the country’s Security Ministry to amend the law on residency, similarly to what the European Union did in order to help Ukrainian refugees. However, such a decision has not been adopted yet, so Ukrainian refugees who entered the country formally classified as tourists were forced to leave after their 30 days were up.

Ljubic said on Thursday that a busload of Ukrainians would be leaving Medjugorje on Friday. Some of them reportedly plan on staying in Dubrovnik in southern Croatia, while others plan on returning to western Ukraine to areas near the Polish border. He added that three Ukrainian families have formally applied to seek asylum in Bosnia and Herzegovina.