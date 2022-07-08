Ukraine’s Zelensky addresses Slovenian parliament via video link

Share:







Source: Sergei SUPINSKY/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday addressed the Slovenian parliament and state leadership via video link, thanking them for the support in Ukraine's fight against the Russian aggression and warning of the dangers to European security by Russia's activity in different areas.

“Russia is using different instruments to destroy us. Its target is not just Ukraine but Europe as the most important target. They want to break Ukraine, but also European stability,” Zelensky said, addressing an extraordinary session of parliament which was also attended by President Borut Pahor, Prime Minister Robert Golob and all his ministers.

Saying he was speaking from a location near the front line, Zelensky thanked Slovenia for the support so that Ukraine could win EU candidate status. He said European values were the foundation of Ukrainians’ lives and that they wanted to join the EU, even though no one knew right now how long integration would take.

He said Russia was using political, economic and lobbying pressure to thwart Ukraine in its international activities, but was failing despite using lies and causing crises so that it could break the West’s unity in its support to the attacked Ukraine.

One of the instruments of Russia’s pressure is the gas crisis and Europe can expect Russia to cause a new migrant crisis as a result of blocking grain export from Ukrainian ports to Africa and the Middle East, Zelensky said.

The aggressor has stolen or destroyed dozens of millions of tonnes of maize and sunflower seeds, deliberately causing a food crisis, he added.

Despite that, Ukraine is establishing new corridors for the export of wheat and raw materials, it connected its power grid to the European grid, and has huge gas storage facilities, so it’s necessary to start thinking about filling them as soon as possible, Zelensky said.

He said he was confident Ukraine would remain independent and whole on its internationally recognized territory after the war, which he wants to end as soon as possible.

We will all win together, glory to Ukraine, Zelensky said at the end of his address, receiving ovations and a long applause from the Slovenian state leadership.