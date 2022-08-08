Two Polish nationals injured in bus crash still in critical condition

Share:







Source: Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

Two of the Polish nationals injured in a bus crash this weekend are still in critical condition, while the other injured passengers hospitalised in Croatia are stable, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

A Polish bus with 44 people on board, including 42 passengers and two drivers, was en route to the Marian shrine of Medjugorje in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina when it ran off the M4 motorway in northern Croatia around 5.30 am on Saturday. Twelve people were killed and 32 injured, including 19 seriously.

Two of the most seriously injured passengers are in the intensive care unit at Varazdin General Hospital and their condition remains critical, the ministry said.

Five more Poles are still being treated at the same hospital and they are in stable condition. Four patients have been released and have returned to Poland. Four of the injured passengers have undergone surgery in Varazdin.

At Cakovec General Hospital, both patients are stable and the one currently in intensive care is likely to be transferred to the trauma unit soon.

In Zagreb, all six patients at Dubrava Clinical Hospital and six patients at KBC Zagreb are stable. At Draskoviceva Street Hospital, all patients are stable and three are ready for release, the ministry said.

Poland is planning to repatriate around a dozen injured people this week, possibly already on Wednesday, Polish Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska has announced.