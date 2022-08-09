Two pilgrims injured in Polish bus crash no longer in life-threatening condition

Share:







Source: N1/Ivan Hrstić

Two Polish nationals who were injured in a bus crash on Saturday and admitted to the Varazdin general hospital in critical condition are currently in stable condition, and their lives are no longer in danger, the hospital confirmed on Tuesday, state agency Hina said.

A Polish bus with 42 passengers and two drivers which was traveling along the A4 motorway in northern Croatia veered off the road and crashed on Saturday morning, killing 12 and injuring 32. The bus was carrying Polish pilgrims en route to Medjugorje in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Injured passengers have been taken to hospitals in northern Croatian towns of Varazdin and Cakovec, as well as the capital Zagreb.

Out of 11 injured passengers admitted to the Varazdin general hospital four have been released on Sunday and transported back to Poland, while seven are still receiving treatment at the hospital. Two remain in intensive care units, but are no longer in life-threatening condition. Depending on their condition, some of them might be transferred to Poland later this week.

Another two Polish women injured in the crash are treated at the Cakovec general hospital, and their condition is reportedly stable.

Hina did not report on the condition of patients who were taken to Zagreb.