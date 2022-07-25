Two Italian women indicted for transporting illegal migrants

Share:







Source: Shutterstock/Ilustracija

The Split municipal prosecutor's office said on Monday it had indicted two Italian women, and asked that they be remanded in custody, for transporting a number of Pakistani and Indian illegal migrants from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Croatia on 22 June.

According to the indictment, the migrants crossed the Bosnian border into Croatia on foot through a forest, each having paid between €600 and €800 to an unknown person in Mostar, BiH to be driven to Italy via Croatia.

The two women were arrested after being stopped by police at the Vinjani Gornji-Osoje border crossing between Croatia and Bosnia.