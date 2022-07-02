Two cruise ships with nearly 4,000 passengers dock in Rijeka

Share:







Source: Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash / ilustracija

Two cruise ships, Mein Schiff 5 and Marella Explorer 2, docked in the northern Croatian Adriatic port city of Rijeka on Saturday morning with nearly 4,000 passengers aboard.

Both vessels, organised by the TUI tour operator, were on a seven-day cruise in the Adriatic. Their programme included a sightseeing tour of Rijeka and bus trips to Istria, Opatija, Kastav, Gorski Kotar, Zagreb and other destinations.

The passengers boarded the Marella Explorer 2 in Dubrovnik and the Mein Schiff 5 in Trieste.