Two Croatians jurists join the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group in Ukraine

Source: Shutterstock

Former Croatian Attorney-General, Mladen Bajic, has joined the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) in Ukraine, a mechanism that supports Ukrainians in their efforts to investigate and prosecute war crimes in their country, state agency Hina said on Friday, summarizing an article published by the Jutarnji List daily.

The Deputy Municipal State Attorney in Zagreb, Davorka Colak, is in this team. Bajic apparently joined the team upon invitation from the United States, according to Jutarnji List.

ACA was initiated by the European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom, as a mechanism aimed at ensuring efficient coordination of their support to accountability efforts on the ground in Ukraine.

Its task is to “provide critical support to the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG), which bears the most tremendous burden of cases, in their mission for justice for the victims of crimes and for truth and accountability,” Hina said, citing the official website of ACA.

The team is led by American Clint Williamson, who used to be United States Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues. “He used to visit Croatia and is acquainted with the work of Bajic as the state attorney-general, so he invited Bajic to join this team.

Williamson was quoted by the Jutarnji List as saying that Croatia is the only country in the EU to have experiences of war crimes on its own soil. The Office of State Attorney-General has huge experience in prosecuting war crimes, he added, praising Croatia for setting up the best mechanism for addressing the issues of war crimes.