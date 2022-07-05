TripAdvisor lists Plitvice Lakes National Park among its top attractions

Share:







Source: Photo by Woo Hyeon Kim on Unsplash

American travel website TripAdvisor has listed Croatia's Plitvice Lakes National Park among top attractions and top destinations for nature lovers.

Plitvice Lakes National Park has been recognised by Tripadvisor as 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award winner for Top Attractions – Croatia, Europe, ranking second out of 10 and for Top Destinations for Outdoor Enthusiasts — World, ranking 22 out of 25, the national park’s management said in a statement.

With these awards, Plitvice Lakes National Park has been included among the 1% best sites to visit worldwide.

“In a year of heavy competition and changing traveler priorities, Plitvice Lakes National Park exceeded expectations and has been lauded as one of their favorites. Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, the Travelers’ Choice Awards honor the best in travel, recognizing the places that delivered the most exceptional experiences,” the statement said.

“Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Winners,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests. Ranking among the Best of the Best is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic. Whether it’s using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you’ve taken to meet travelers’ new demands. You’ve adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity.”