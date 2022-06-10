Transport operators propose unlimited monthly public transport pass of about €9

Share:







Source: Pixabay / ilustracija

Public transport operators providing regular services said on Friday that, based on the model of Germany and Slovenia, which have called on their citizens to travel by bus or train instead of using their cars, Croatia, too, should introduce an unlimited monthly pass for public transport in the amount of 70 kuna (€9).

The public transport operators, members of the Croatian Employers’ Association (HUP), say that public transport is the only real alternative to drastically high fuel prices and that the example of Germany and Slovenia shows it can work excellently in practice.

As of 1 June, the German government will be testing a model stimulating the use of public transport, offering a monthly €9 pass for buses and trains.

The reaction of citizens was excellent and passes have sold out. A pass bought in Hamburg can be used without any problems in Berlin or any other German city and is valid also on some of the Deutsche Bahn intercity trains, the transport operators said.

In Slovenia, where the advantages of public transport have been recognised as well, a single price for tickets in regional bus transport has been introduced while transport operators have agreed the so-called diesel clause with the state compensating them for any change in the price of fuel.

“Public transport is the only alternative in the conditions of fuel prices as high as the current ones and European countries have recognised it. We hope Germany’s example will show the government and the competent ministry the way to help citizens, as that is the only real solution,” said Hrvoje Mestrovic of the HUP coordinating body of public transport operators providing regular services.

He added that it would also help domestic transport operators in efforts to preserve more than 7,000 jobs.

The current price of the monthly pass in cities and regions where regular public transport operators are active ranges from 300 to 700 kuna (€40-90) and more.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)