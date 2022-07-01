Transport Minister: Peljesac Bridge will open on July 26

Share:







Source: N1 / Božidar Lončar

All is going as planned concerning Peljesac Bridge and access roads, and the inauguration of the bridge is expected on July 26, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Oleg Butkovic said on Friday.

“All is going well,” said Butkovic after a meeting of the coordinating team in charge of the “the Road Connectivity of South Dalmatia” project.

He admitted that the current spell of heatwave is making work more difficult.

Nevertheless, the operating permit is due to be issued on July 18, he said, without revealing the details of the programme for the inauguration ceremony on July 26.